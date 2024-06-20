Mark Stolper, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of RadNet Inc (RDNT, Financial), sold 25,000 shares of the company on June 10, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 80,398 shares of the company.

RadNet Inc operates a network of outpatient imaging centers in the United States. These centers provide diagnostic imaging services which include MRI, CT, and X-ray. RadNet Inc aims to deliver high-quality, cost-effective care by using advanced technologies.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 25,000 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend observed over the past year, where there have been 8 insider sells and no insider buys.

On the day of the sale, shares of RadNet Inc were priced at $61.27. The company has a market cap of approximately $4.56 billion. The price-earnings ratio of RadNet Inc stands at 205.83, significantly higher than both the industry median of 30 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of RadNet Inc is estimated at $27.89 per share, making the stock significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 2.2.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and estimated future business outcomes.

This sale by the insider could be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into insider confidence and valuation perspectives at current market prices.

