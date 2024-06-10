On June 10, 2024, Lawrence Levitt, Director at RadNet Inc (RDNT, Financial), executed a sale of 16,000 shares of the company. According to the SEC Filing, the transaction occurred at a stock price of $60.85 per share. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 174,066 shares of RadNet Inc.

RadNet Inc operates as a national leader in providing high-quality, cost-effective diagnostic imaging services through a network of fully-owned and operated outpatient imaging centers. The company's core services include MRI, CT, and PET scans, among other radiology services.

Over the past year, Lawrence Levitt has sold a total of 16,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The insider transaction history for RadNet Inc shows a total of 8 insider sells and 0 insider buys over the past year.

Shares of RadNet Inc were trading at $60.85 on the day of the transaction, giving the company a market cap of approximately $4.56 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 205.83, significantly higher than both the industry median of 30 and the company's historical median.

The stock's valuation metrics show a GF Value of $27.89, indicating that at a price of $60.85, RadNet Inc is significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 2.18.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of confidence levels regarding the company's current valuation and future prospects.

