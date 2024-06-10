On June 10, 2024, Warren Gardiner, Chief Financial Officer of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE, Financial), executed a sale of 750 shares of the company at a price of $133.5 per share. This transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 17,326 shares of the company.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE, Financial) operates global exchanges, clearing houses, and provides mortgage technology, data and listing services. The company's platforms are designed to manage risk and facilitate the trading and clearing of financial and commodity contracts.

Over the past year, Warren Gardiner has sold a total of 4,676 shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc and has not made any purchases. The broader trend within the company also reflects more insider selling, with 41 insider sales and no insider buys over the same period.

As of the latest transaction, shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc were trading at $133.5, giving the company a market cap of $78.04 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 31.28, which is above both the industry median of 17.87 and the company's historical median.

The current stock price relative to the GF Value of $117.64 suggests that Intercontinental Exchange Inc is modestly overvalued, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.13.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of potential stock performance, particularly in the context of the company's valuation and market trends.

