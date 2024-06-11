Director Amy Feng Acquires 17,000 Shares of Whitestone REIT (WSR)

On June 11, 2024, Amy Feng, a Director at Whitestone REIT (WSR, Financial), purchased 17,000 shares of the company, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns a total of 40,566 shares of Whitestone REIT.

Whitestone REIT specializes in owning and operating commercial properties in culturally diverse markets in major metropolitan areas. The company focuses on community-centered properties, integrating tenants that provide everyday necessities, services, and entertainment.

Over the past year, Amy Feng has increased her holdings in the company by purchasing a total of 23,100 shares. There have been no sales reported by the insider.

The insider transaction history for Whitestone REIT shows a trend of more insider buying than selling. Over the past year, there have been 2 insider buys and 0 insider sells.

Shares of Whitestone REIT were trading at $13.09 on the day of the insider's recent purchase. The company has a market cap of $653.472 million. The price-earnings ratio stands at 27.25, which is above the industry median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Whitestone REIT is estimated at $10.32 per share, making the stock modestly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.27.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from GuruFocus, and future business performance estimates.

This recent purchase by Director Amy Feng could indicate a positive outlook on the company's value and performance.

