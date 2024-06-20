Chief Legal Officer James Shaughnessy of DocuSign Inc (DOCU, Financial) sold 3,600 shares of the company on June 12, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 33,903 shares of the company. The shares were sold at a price of $51.8 each.

DocuSign Inc (DOCU, Financial) is a company that provides electronic signature technology and digital transaction management services for facilitating electronic exchanges of contracts and signed documents. The company's offerings are critical in various industries where secure and trustable digital workflows are necessary.

Over the past year, James Shaughnessy has sold a total of 18,000 shares of DocuSign Inc and has not purchased any shares. The insider transaction history for DocuSign Inc shows a pattern of 24 insider sells and no insider buys over the same timeframe.

Shares of DocuSign Inc were trading at $51.8 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of $10.51 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 98.69, which is higher than the industry median of 26.35.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of DocuSign Inc is estimated at $63.13 per share, suggesting that the stock is Modestly Undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.82.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted by a GuruFocus factor which considers past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

This sale by the insider might be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors and the valuation metrics of DocuSign Inc.

