Q1 2024 Torrid Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 12, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT

Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining Torrid's call today to discuss our financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2024, which we released this afternoon and can be found on our website at investors.torrid.com. With me today on the call are Lisa Harper, Torrid's Chief Executive Officer; Ashlee Wheeler, Torrid's new Chief Planning Officer; and Paula Dempsey, Torrid's Chief Financial Officer.



Before we get started, I would like to remind you of the company's Safe Harbor language, which I'm sure you're familiar with. Management may make forward