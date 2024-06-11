On June 11, 2024, Paul Lundstrom, Chief Financial Officer of Flex Ltd (FLEX, Financial), executed a significant stock sale. According to the SEC Filing, the insider sold 212,149 shares at a market price of $32.45 per share. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 281,878 shares of the company.

Flex Ltd (FLEX, Financial) is a multinational technological manufacturer. It offers a range of design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to various industries including automotive, communications, consumer electronics, and healthcare.

Over the past year, Paul Lundstrom has sold a total of 315,124 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend seen within the company, where there have been 33 insider sells and no insider buys over the last year.

The shares of Flex Ltd were trading at $32.45 on the day of the transaction, giving the company a market cap of approximately $12.84 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 13.90, which is lower than the industry median of 23.62.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Flex Ltd is estimated at $16.29 per share, which suggests that the stock is significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.99.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company’s past performance and expected future business outcomes.

This insider sell event might be of interest to current and potential investors, as insider transactions can provide valuable insights into a company's financial health and future prospects.

