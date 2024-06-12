Q2 2024 Haivision Systems Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 12, 2024 / 09:15PM GMT

Operator



Thank you. I will now turn the conference over to Mirko Wicha, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. You may begin.



Miroslav Wicha - Haivision Systems Inc - President, Chief Executive Officer, Chairman of the Board



Thank you, Krista, and good afternoon, everyone. Thank you, everyone on the call for joining us today to discuss our second quarter and six month results for fiscal year 2024, which ended on April 30. As demonstrated by the results we announced earlier today, our business fundamentals just keep getting stronger.



We have been telling you that we will significantly increase our operational efficiency and adjusted EBITDA throughout the past 18 months and our Q2 performance continues in that direction. With some noteworthy highlights, I would like to begin with exciting news regarding our control room business