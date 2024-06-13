Signet Jewelers (SIG) Q1 FY25 Earnings: Revenue Misses Estimates, Reports Diluted Loss Per Share of $0.90

Revenue and Earnings Fall Short of Expectations

Summary
  • Revenue: $1.51 billion, fell short of estimates of $1.513 billion, down 9.4% year-over-year.
  • Same Store Sales (SSS): Declined 8.9% compared to Q1 of FY24.
  • Operating Income: $49.8 million, down from $101.7 million in Q1 of FY24.
  • GAAP EPS: Diluted loss per share of $0.90, compared to diluted EPS of $1.79 in Q1 of FY24.
  • Cash and Cash Equivalents: $729.3 million at quarter end, up from $655.9 million in Q1 of FY24.
  • Free Cash Flow: Improved year-to-date cash used in operating activities to $158.2 million, compared to $381.8 million in Q1 of FY24.
  • Store Count: Operated 2,676 stores, a decrease of 22 stores compared to year-end Fiscal 2024.
On June 13, 2024, Signet Jewelers Ltd (SIG, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the first quarter of Fiscal 2025, revealing a challenging quarter for the world's largest retailer of diamond jewelry. The company reported sales of $1.51 billion, a 9.4% decline from the same period last year, and a diluted loss per share of $0.90, compared to a diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.79 in Q1 of Fiscal 2024.

Company Overview

Signet Jewelers Ltd is a leading retailer of diamond jewelry, offering a diverse range of merchandise including bridal, fashion, and watches. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other, with the North America segment contributing the majority of the revenue through Mall and Off-mall & Outlet stores.

Performance and Challenges

Signet's Q1 performance was impacted by a sluggish start in February, although there was notable acceleration in May. The company reported a 9.4% decline in total sales to $1.51 billion, missing the analyst estimate of $1.513.65 million. Same store sales (SSS) also fell by 8.9% compared to Q1 of Fiscal 2024. Operating income decreased to $49.8 million from $101.7 million in the prior year, reflecting a challenging retail environment.

Financial Achievements

Despite the decline in sales, Signet achieved several financial milestones. The company expanded its adjusted merchandise margin by 100 basis points and improved free cash flow over the prior year. Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the quarter were $729.3 million, up from $655.9 million in Q1 of Fiscal 2024. Additionally, Signet repurchased $7.4 million worth of common shares during the quarter.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Fiscal 25 Q1 Fiscal 24 Q1
Sales $1,510.8 million $1,668.0 million
Operating Income $49.8 million $101.7 million
Diluted EPS $(0.90) $1.79
Adjusted Operating Income $57.8 million $106.5 million
Adjusted Diluted EPS $1.11 $1.78

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Signet's balance sheet remains strong with cash and cash equivalents of $729.3 million. The company used $158.2 million in operating activities year-to-date, a significant improvement from $381.8 million used in Q1 of Fiscal 2024. Inventory levels were reduced by 9.2% to $2.0 billion, reflecting effective demand planning and lifecycle management.

Commentary

"Our results reflect notable acceleration from a sluggish February to the top half of expectations, with an even stronger May,” said Signet Chief Executive Officer Virginia C. Drosos. “Compared to the previous quarter, we increased North America engagement unit sales by 400 basis points excluding Digital banners."

Analysis

Signet Jewelers Ltd (SIG, Financial) faced a challenging first quarter with declines in sales and operating income. However, the company demonstrated resilience through margin expansion and improved cash flow. The reaffirmation of its full-year guidance suggests confidence in overcoming current challenges and achieving long-term growth. Investors should monitor the company's ability to sustain engagement recovery momentum and navigate the retail environment effectively.

