What's Driving Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico SAB de CV's Surprising 13% Stock Rally?

Author's Avatar
50 minutes ago

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico SAB de CV (PAC, Financial), a prominent player in the transportation industry, has experienced a notable 12.70% increase in its stock price over the past three months, despite a recent weekly dip of 2.72%. Currently, the company boasts a market capitalization of $8.36 billion and a stock price of $165.52. According to GuruFocus calculations, the GF Value of PAC is $236.92, suggesting that the stock is significantly undervalued. This valuation marks a decrease from the past GF Value of $273.3 three months ago, yet both assessments categorize the stock as significantly undervalued.

Overview of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico SAB de CV operates within the transportation sector, focusing on the construction, development, and management of airports across Mexico. The company's operations are primarily concentrated in its Guadalajara segment, although it also manages airports in Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, and several other locations. This strategic positioning allows PAC to generate the majority of its revenue from these bustling hubs. 1801255994928558080.png

Assessing Profitability

PAC's financial health is robust, with a Profitability Rank of 10/10. The company's Operating Margin stands at an impressive 45.02%, outperforming 96.27% of its peers in the industry. Additionally, its Return on Equity (ROE) is 49.39%, and Return on Assets (ROA) is 13.87%, both metrics surpassing the majority of competitors. The Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is also strong at 18.14%. These figures not only highlight PAC's efficiency in generating profits from its investments but also its superior performance relative to other companies in the sector. 1801256015971381248.png

Growth Trajectory

The company's Growth Rank is equally impressive at 10/10. PAC has demonstrated significant growth, with a 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share of 42.80% and a 5-Year Rate of 20.90%, both metrics ranking well above industry averages. Looking ahead, the estimated Total Revenue Growth Rate for the next three to five years is 3.70%. Furthermore, the 3-Year EPS without NRI Growth Rate stands at a remarkable 64.30%, with a 5-Year Rate at 19.50%. These growth rates underscore PAC's strong market position and its potential for sustained profitability. 1801256033952362496.png

Investor Interest

Notable investors such as Jim Simons have taken an interest in PAC, holding approximately 541,900 shares, which accounts for 1.07% of the company's stock. This endorsement by high-profile investors further validates the company's strong market position and growth prospects.

Competitive Landscape

PAC operates in a competitive sector, with key rivals including Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SAB de CV (MEX:ASURB, Financial) and Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV (MEX:OMAB, Financial), boasting market caps of $9.13 billion and $3.36 billion, respectively. Another significant competitor is Airports Of Thailand PLC (BKK:AOT, Financial), with a market cap of $23.16 billion. Despite the stiff competition, PAC's superior profitability and growth metrics suggest it is well-positioned to maintain, if not enhance, its market standing.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico SAB de CV's recent stock performance and financial metrics paint a picture of a robust company with solid growth prospects. The stock's current undervaluation, according to GF Value, combined with its high profitability and growth ranks, makes it an attractive option for investors looking for value in the transportation sector. As the company continues to expand and optimize its operations, it remains a compelling choice for both new and seasoned investors.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.