Chewy Inc's Meteoric Rise: Unpacking the 27% Surge in Just 3 Months

Chewy Inc (CHWY, Financial), a leading entity in the e-commerce pet care industry, has demonstrated a notable stock performance in recent months. With a current market capitalization of $10.12 billion and a stock price of $23.22, Chewy has experienced a significant uptick. Over the past week, the stock has seen a decline of 4.11%, yet it boasts a substantial gain of 27.13% over the past three months. According to GuruFocus, the current GF Value of Chewy is $42.09, suggesting that the stock is significantly undervalued. This valuation marks a decrease from the past GF Value of $49.99, maintaining its status as significantly undervalued over time.

Company Overview

Founded in 2011 and later acquired by PetSmart in 2017, Chewy Inc stands as the largest e-commerce retailer dedicated to pet care in the United States. The company, which went public in 2019, offers a comprehensive range of products including pet food, treats, medications, and hard goods like crates and leashes. In 2023, Chewy generated impressive sales totaling $11.2 billion, underscoring its dominant position in the market. 1801272314969616384.png

Assessing Profitability

Chewy's financial health, as indicated by its Profitability Rank, stands at 4/10. The company's operating margin is currently at 0.15%, which is better than 30.66% of 1,109 companies in the same sector. Additionally, Chewy boasts a Return on Equity (ROE) of 19.22%, surpassing 81.63% of its peers. Its Return on Assets (ROA) at 2.82% and Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) at 1.31% further demonstrate its capacity to generate profits relative to its assets and invested capital. Despite these strengths, Chewy has only been profitable for two of the past ten years, which is a lower rate compared to many of its industry counterparts. 1801272351812382720.png

Growth Trajectory

Chewy's Growth Rank is an impressive 7/10. The company has maintained a 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share of 13.70%, and an even more remarkable 5-Year Rate of 23.90%. Looking ahead, Chewy's Total Revenue Growth Rate is estimated at 7.40% for the next three to five years. Its 3-Year EPS without NRI Growth Rate stands at a stellar 97.20%, positioning it better than 94.66% of 787 companies. The EPS Growth Rate for the next three to five years is projected at 79.84%, which is superior to 97.71% of 131 companies. These figures highlight Chewy's robust growth potential and its ability to scale effectively. 1801272371437531136.png

Investor Confidence

Chewy's stock is held by notable investors, which underscores confidence in its business model and future prospects. Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio) holds 19,819,195 shares, representing 4.56% of the company. Jim Simons and Paul Tudor Jones (Trades, Portfolio) also have significant holdings, with 2,320,855 shares and 1,078,268 shares, respectively. These investments reflect a strong belief in Chewy's market position and its capacity for sustained growth.

Competitive Landscape

Chewy operates in a competitive e-commerce market, with key players like Vipshop Holdings Ltd (VIPS, Financial) with a market cap of $8.63 billion, Etsy Inc (ETSY, Financial) valued at $7.22 billion, and Maplebear Inc (CART, Financial) at $8.79 billion. Despite the stiff competition, Chewy's unique focus on pet care and its comprehensive product range allow it to maintain a competitive edge and attract a dedicated customer base.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Chewy Inc's current market position and financial health are robust, particularly highlighted by its significant stock price increase over the past three months. The company's strong profitability metrics, coupled with its impressive growth rates, make it an attractive option for investors looking for value in the cyclical retail sector. As Chewy continues to expand its product offerings and enhance its operational efficiencies, it remains well-positioned to capitalize on the growing demand for pet products and services.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

