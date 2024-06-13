John Wiley & Sons Inc (WLY) Q4 Earnings: EPS Misses, Revenue Beats Estimates

Company Surpasses FY24 Adjusted EPS Guidance and Provides Optimistic FY25 Outlook

Summary
  • Revenue: $468 million for Q4, exceeding the estimated $438.70 million, and $1,873 million for the full year, down 7% year-over-year.
  • GAAP EPS: $0.46 for Q4, compared to $1.22 in the prior year period, and a full-year loss of $3.65, primarily due to non-cash impairments and restructuring charges.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $125 million for Q4, up 7% year-over-year, and $369 million for the full year, down 3% year-over-year.
  • Free Cash Flow: $114 million for the full year, down from $173 million in the prior year, mainly due to lower cash earnings and higher restructuring payments.
  • Net Debt-to-EBITDA Ratio: 1.7 at quarter end, compared to 1.5 in the year-ago period.
  • Dividends and Share Repurchases: $122 million allocated for the full year, up from $112 million in the prior year, with $45 million used to acquire 1.3 million shares.
On June 13, 2024, John Wiley & Sons Inc (WLY, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing the financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended April 30, 2024. John Wiley & Sons Inc is a leading global provider of academic journals, books, assessments, training, test preparation materials, and online education program management solutions. The company derives over 85% of its revenue from digital products and tech-enabled services.

Fiscal Year 2024 Highlights

Fiscal Year 2024 was a transformative year for John Wiley & Sons Inc (WLY, Financial) as the company divested non-core assets, restructured, and realigned its organization. Despite these changes, the company exceeded its FY24 earnings guidance and reported a confident outlook for FY25.

1801276096667348992.png

Fourth Quarter Performance

For the fourth quarter, John Wiley & Sons Inc (WLY, Financial) reported:

  • GAAP Revenue of $468 million, a decrease of 11% year-over-year.
  • GAAP Operating Income of $69 million, down 17% year-over-year.
  • GAAP EPS of $0.46, a decrease from $1.22 in the prior year period.
  • Adjusted Revenue of $441 million, an increase of 4% at constant currency.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $125 million, up 7% at constant currency.
  • Adjusted EPS of $1.21, an increase of 2% at constant currency.

Full Year Performance

For the full fiscal year 2024, the company reported:

  • GAAP Revenue of $1,873 million, a decrease of 7% year-over-year.
  • GAAP Operating Income of $52 million, down 6% year-over-year.
  • GAAP EPS loss of $3.65, compared to a gain of $0.31 in the prior year.
  • Adjusted Revenue of $1,617 million, a decrease of 1% at constant currency.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $369 million, down 3% at constant currency.
  • Adjusted EPS of $2.78, a decrease of 19% year-over-year.

Segment Performance

Research Segment:

  • Q4 Revenue: $271 million, down 3% year-over-year.
  • Q4 Adjusted EBITDA: $94 million, down 11% year-over-year.
  • Full Year Revenue: $1,043 million, down 3% year-over-year.
  • Full Year Adjusted EBITDA: $331 million, down 13% year-over-year.

Learning Segment:

  • Q4 Revenue: $170 million, up 18% year-over-year.
  • Q4 Adjusted EBITDA: $74 million, up 54% year-over-year.
  • Full Year Revenue: $574 million, up 5% year-over-year.
  • Full Year Adjusted EBITDA: $200 million, up 27% year-over-year.

Management Commentary

“We finished the year strong and head into Fiscal 2025 with full confidence in our Research trajectory, GenAI momentum, and profit and performance outlook,” said Matthew Kissner, Interim President and CEO. “We are seeing robust demand to publish and significant output acceleration in Research as well as continued outperformance in Learning. On top of this, we’re seeing significant interest in leveraging our authoritative content to train AI and machine learning models. Finally, we’ve executed on our stated commitments with discipline and speed, enabling us to exceed our earnings guidance and accelerate our cost savings program, setting us up well for continued margin expansion and strong cash generation ahead.”

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

John Wiley & Sons Inc (WLY, Financial) reported a Net Debt-to-EBITDA Ratio of 1.7 at the end of the fiscal year, compared to 1.5 in the prior year. Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities was $208 million, down from $277 million in the prior year, primarily due to lower cash earnings and higher restructuring payments. Free Cash Flow was $114 million, down from $173 million in the prior year.

Fiscal Year 2025 Outlook

Metric Fiscal 2024 Results Ex-Divestitures Fiscal 2025 Outlook Ex-Divestitures
Adjusted Revenue $1,617 million $1,650 to $1,690 million
Research $1,043 million Low to mid-single digit growth
Learning $574 million Low-single digit growth
Adjusted EBITDA $369 million $385 to $410 million
Adjusted EPS $2.78 $3.25 to $3.60
Free Cash Flow $114 million Approx. $125 million

John Wiley & Sons Inc (WLY, Financial) remains optimistic about its growth prospects for FY25, driven by favorable trends in Research Publishing, new business in Research Solutions, and strong momentum in digital courseware and assessments in Learning.

For more detailed information, please

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from John Wiley & Sons Inc for further details.

