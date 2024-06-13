Iteris Inc (ITI) Q4 Earnings: Revenue and EPS Beat Expectations, Record Full-Year Revenue

Strong Performance Amidst Challenges

Author's Avatar
38 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $42.8 million for Q4, up 1% year-over-year, surpassing analyst estimates of $42.54 million.
  • GAAP Net Income: $0.1 million for Q4, or $0.00 per diluted share, an improvement from a net loss of $0.5 million, or $(0.01) per share, in the same quarter last year.
  • Gross Margins: 37.4% for Q4, up 558 basis points year-over-year.
  • Record Full-Year Revenue: $172.0 million, up 10% year-over-year, slightly above the annual estimate of $171.76 million.
  • Cash and Cash Equivalents: Increased by $4.7 million in Q4, resulting in a balance of $25.9 million as of March 31, 2024.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $2.8 million for Q4, or 6.7% of revenue, nearly doubling year-over-year.
  • Backlog: $123.8 million as of March 31, 2024, up 8% year-over-year.
Article's Main Image

On June 13, 2024, Iteris Inc (ITI, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the fiscal fourth quarter and full year ended March 31, 2024. Iteris Inc, a provider of smart mobility infrastructure management solutions, reported notable financial results, surpassing analyst estimates for both revenue and earnings per share (EPS).

Company Overview

Iteris Inc is a leading provider of smart mobility infrastructure management solutions. The company's offerings include traveler information systems, transportation performance measurement software, traffic analytics software, transportation operations software, transportation-related data sets, advanced sensing devices, managed services, traffic engineering services, and mobility consulting services. Iteris' cloud-enabled end-to-end solutions help public transportation agencies, municipalities, commercial entities, and other transportation infrastructure providers monitor, visualize, and optimize mobility infrastructure to ensure safety, efficiency, and sustainability.

Fiscal 2024 Fourth Quarter Financial Highlights

Iteris Inc reported revenues of $42.8 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, a 1% increase compared to the same period last year. This figure slightly exceeded the analyst estimate of $42.54 million. The company's gross margins improved significantly, rising by 558 basis points to 37.4% year over year. Iteris also achieved record net new bookings of $53.3 million, a 20% increase year over year, and a backlog of $123.8 million, up 8% year over year.

1801351665857753088.png

GAAP net income for the quarter was $0.1 million, or $0.00 per diluted share, an improvement of $0.01 per share from the same period in the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $2.8 million, or 6.7% of revenue, doubling from the previous year's $1.4 million. Adjusted Net Income was $2.9 million, or $0.07 per diluted share, a $0.04 per share improvement from the prior year.

Fiscal 2024 Full Year Financial Highlights

For the full fiscal year 2024, Iteris Inc reported record revenues of $172.0 million, a 10% increase over the previous year, surpassing the analyst estimate of $171.76 million. Gross margins for the year were 37.6%, up 1,063 basis points year over year. The company also reported record net new bookings of $181.6 million, a 7% increase year over year.

GAAP net income for the year was $3.1 million, or $0.07 per share, a significant improvement from the net loss of $14.9 million, or $(0.35) per share, in the previous year. Adjusted EBITDA for the year was $12.9 million, or 7.5% of revenue, compared to a loss of $6.6 million in fiscal 2023. Adjusted Net Income for the year was $12.7 million, or $0.29 per diluted share, a $0.46 per share improvement from the prior year.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q4 2024 Q4 2023 FY 2024 FY 2023
Revenue $42.8M $42.4M $172.0M $156.1M
Gross Margin 37.4% 31.8% 37.6% 26.0%
Net Income $0.1M $(0.5)M $3.1M $(14.9)M
Adjusted EBITDA $2.8M $1.4M $12.9M $(6.6)M
Adjusted Net Income $2.9M $1.5M $12.7M $(7.0)M

Management Commentary

"Our fiscal 2024 full-year results demonstrate Iteris has achieved a critical inflection point," said Joe Bergera, president and CEO of Iteris. "With the impact of COVID-19 and associated supply chain disruptions in our rearview mirror, we are pleased to see the financial and operational benefits of our platform strategy reflected in four consecutive quarters of year-over-year revenue and earnings growth."

Analysis and Outlook

Iteris Inc's fiscal 2024 performance highlights the company's resilience and strategic execution amidst challenging market conditions. The significant improvements in gross margins and net income, coupled with record revenues and bookings, underscore the effectiveness of Iteris' platform strategy and its ability to capitalize on market opportunities.

Looking ahead, Iteris Inc anticipates continued growth driven by positive market tailwinds, including federal funding from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. The company's fiscal 2025 outlook projects total revenues between $188.0 million and $194.0 million, representing organic growth of 11% year over year at the midpoint of the guidance range. Adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to improve to a range of 8.0% to 10.0% of revenue.

Overall, Iteris Inc's strong financial performance and strategic positioning make it a compelling consideration for value investors seeking exposure to the smart mobility infrastructure management sector.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Iteris Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.