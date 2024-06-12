Director Matthew Posard sold 20,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc (HALO, Financial) on June 12, 2024, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 99,755 shares of the company.

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel oncology therapies that target the tumor microenvironment.

Over the past year, Matthew Posard has engaged in the sale of 20,000 shares and has not purchased any shares. The insider transaction history for Halozyme Therapeutics Inc shows a total of 17 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc were trading at $50.32 on the day of the transaction. The company has a market cap of $6.315 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 20.50, which is lower than the industry median of 26.78 and also below the company’s historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc is estimated at $79.11 per share, making the stock significantly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.64.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

