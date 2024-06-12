On June 12, 2024, Peter Migliorini, a Director at Steven Madden Ltd (SHOO, Financial), sold 3,000 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in an SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 16,006 shares of Steven Madden Ltd.

Steven Madden Ltd is a renowned designer and marketer of fashion footwear and accessories for women, men, and children. The company operates under various brand names including Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, and others, providing a diverse range of products that are distributed through various channels globally.

Over the past year, Peter Migliorini has sold a total of 6,989 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 12 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Steven Madden Ltd were trading at $43.81 on the day of the sale. The company has a market cap of $3.152 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock is 17.75, which is lower than the industry median of 19.17 and also below the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Steven Madden Ltd is estimated at $42.03 per share, making the stock Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.04.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and expected future business outcomes.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.