On June 12, 2024, Robert Buck, President and Chief Executive Officer of TopBuild Corp (BLD, Financial), sold 2,500 shares of the company. The transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 69,468 shares of TopBuild Corp.

TopBuild Corp, a leader in the installation and distribution of insulation products to the United States construction industry, has seen a variety of insider transactions over the past year. Notably, there have been 17 insider sells and no insider buys during this period. The insider, Robert Buck, has been particularly active, selling a total of 23,473 shares over the past year.

Shares of TopBuild Corp were priced at $418.05 on the day of the sale. The company currently holds a market cap of approximately $13.45 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 21.31, which is above both the industry median of 15.35 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, TopBuild Corp is currently significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.44. The GF Value of $290.01 is calculated considering historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates.

The insider trend for TopBuild Corp suggests a cautious approach from insiders, with more selling than buying over the past year. This could be an indicator of their perspective on the stock's current valuation.

For more detailed information on TopBuild Corp's financial metrics such as price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, investors are encouraged to review the company's latest filings and financial statements.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.