On June 11, 2024, Pierre Naude, the Chief Executive Officer of Ncino Inc (NCNO, Financial), executed a sale of 14,101 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be viewed in detail through this SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 1,114,239 shares of Ncino Inc.

Ncino Inc (NCNO, Financial) specializes in providing cloud-based banking software solutions. The company's platform enhances the operational efficiency of financial institutions by offering features such as customer relationship management, loan origination, deposit account opening, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting capabilities.

Over the past year, Pierre Naude has sold a total of 183,624 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The broader insider transaction trend at Ncino Inc shows a total of 63 insider sales and no insider buys over the same period.

Shares of Ncino Inc were trading at $30.15 on the day of the transaction. The company has a market cap of approximately $3.61 billion. According to GF Value, the stock is currently modestly undervalued, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.81, suggesting potential for price appreciation.

The GF Value of $37.44 for Ncino Inc is derived from historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and expected future business outcomes.

