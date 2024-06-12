On June 12, 2024, Paul Gubbay, Chief Product Officer of Squarespace Inc (SQSP, Financial), sold 2,500 shares of the company at a price of $43.82 per share. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 42,486 shares of Squarespace Inc.

Squarespace Inc is a company that specializes in providing software as a service for website building and hosting. Its tools are geared towards enabling users to create and maintain professional, high-quality websites and online stores without needing to code.

Over the past year, Paul Gubbay has engaged in multiple transactions involving the company's stock, selling a total of 32,500 shares. No purchases were recorded for the insider during this period. The broader insider transaction trend at Squarespace Inc shows a total of 55 insider sales and no insider buys over the past year.

The shares of Squarespace Inc were trading at $43.82 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $6.004 billion. According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of the stock is estimated at $28.43, indicating that the stock is significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.54.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and expected future business outcomes.

