Q1 2025 Lovesac Co Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 13, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Greetings and welcome to the Lovesac first quarter fiscal 2025 earnings call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Caitlin Churchill with ICR. Please go ahead.



Caitlin Churchill - Lovesac Co - Investor Relations



Thank you. Good morning, everyone. With me on the call is Shawn Nelson, Chief Executive Officer; Mary Fox, President and Chief Operating Officer; and Keith Siegner, Chief Financial Officer.



Before we get started, I would like to remind you that some of the information discussed will include forward-looking statements regarding future events and our future financial performance. These include statements about our future expectations, financial projections, and our plans and prospects.



Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in such statements. For a discussion of these risks and uncertainties, you should review the company's filings with the SEC, which includes today's press release.



You should not rely on our