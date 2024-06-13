Q4 2024 John Wiley & Sons Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 13, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Good morning, and welcome to Wiley's Q4 fiscal 2024 earnings call.



Brian Campbell - John Wiley & Sons Inc - Corporate Vice President, Investor Relations



Thank you and welcome, everyone. With me today are Matt Kissner, Wiley's Interim President and CEO; Christina Van Tassell, Executive Vice President and CFO; and J. Flynn, Executive Vice President, General Manager of Research and Learning. Note that our comments and responses reflect management's views as of today may include forward-looking statements.



Actual results may differ materially from those statements. The company does not undertake any obligation to update them to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. Also, Wiley provides non-GAAP measures as a supplement to evaluate underlying operating profitability and performance trends. These measures do not have standardized meanings prescribed by US GAAP and therefore may not be