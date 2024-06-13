Q2 2024 Blackline Safety Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 13, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the Blackline Safety's; fiscal second quarter results conference call. The conference is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Elisa Khuong, Vice President, Accounting and Finance Corporate Controller. Please go ahead.



Elisa Khuong - Blackline Safety Corp - Vice President, Accounting & Corporate Controller.



Welcome, and thank you for joining us today. We will be discussing our fiscal results for the second quarter ended April 30, 2024, which were issued before market opening this morning with me today as Cody Slater, CEO and Chair of Blackline Safety Corp, as well as our CFO, Shane Grennan; I will turn the call over to Cody, in just a moment for an overview of our second quarter.



Following that, Shane will discuss the financial highlights of the quarter in greater detail. Cody will close with our outlook and some additional commentary before we take questions. I'd like to remind everyone that an archive of this webcast will be made available on the Investors section of our website. I would like to note that some