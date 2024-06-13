Q1 2024 POSaBIT Systems Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 13, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT

Oscar Dahl - POSaBIT Systems Corp - Chief of Staff



Thank you, operator. With me on this call are Ryan Hamlin, Chief Executive Officer; and Chelsea Bolander, POSaBIT's Corporate Controller.



