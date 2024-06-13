Q1 2024 Senstar Technologies Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 13, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Greetings and welcome to the Senstar Technologies's first-quarter 2024 financial results. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Kim Rogers with Hayden IR.



Thank you, Kim, you may begin.



Kim Rogers - Hayden IR - IR



Thank you, Camilla. I'd like to welcome everyone to the conference call, and thank Senstar Technologies's management for hosting today's call.



With us on the call today are Mr. Fabien Haubert, CEO of Senstar Technologies; and Ms. Alicia Kelly, CFO. Fabien will summarize key financial and business highlights, followed by Alicia who will review Senstar's financial results for the first quarter of 2024. We will then open the call for question-and-answer session.



Before we start, I'd like to point out that this conference call may contain projections or other forward-looking statements, regarding future events or the company's future performance. These statements are only predictions and Senstar cannot guarantee that they will in fact occur.