Jonathan Slonin, Chief Medical Officer of Pacira BioSciences Inc (PCRX, Financial), executed a sale of 5,012 shares of the company on June 11, 2024, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 98,869.475 shares of the company.

Pacira BioSciences Inc (PCRX, Financial) is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the clinical and commercial development of new products that meet the needs of acute care practitioners and their patients. The company primarily engages in the development of non-opioid products for the management of post-surgical pain.

Over the past year, the insider transaction history at Pacira BioSciences Inc shows a total of 10 insider sells and no insider buys. This recent transaction by Jonathan Slonin aligns with the ongoing trend of insider sales within the company.

On the date of the transaction, shares of Pacira BioSciences Inc were priced at $28.57. The company's market cap stood at approximately $1.321 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock is 19.57, which is lower than both the industry median of 22.945 and the company’s historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value estimate for Pacira BioSciences Inc is $46.65 per share, suggesting that the stock is significantly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.61.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company’s past performance and estimated future business outcomes.

This sale by the insider may be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into the insider's perspective on the stock's valuation relative to its current trading price.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.