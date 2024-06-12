Insider Sale: President of GIC, Eric Johnson, Sells 22,086 Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc (DFIN)

On June 12, 2024, Eric Johnson, President of Global Investment Companies at Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc (DFIN, Financial), executed a sale of 22,086 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 133,009 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc specializes in providing financial communications, data and analytics solutions to its clients. The company's services are crucial for compliance, risk management, and communications within the global capital markets and investment communities.

Over the past year, Eric Johnson has sold a total of 46,141 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 28 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc were priced at $58.56 on the day of the sale. The company currently holds a market cap of approximately $1.694 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 17.73, slightly below the industry median of 17.74.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc is estimated at $40.68 per share, making the stock significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.44.

The insider transaction trends and the valuation metrics suggest a cautious outlook for potential investors considering the current stock price relative to its fundamental value.

Investors and stakeholders in Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc may want to keep an eye on insider transactions and valuation adjustments as they plan their investment strategies.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
