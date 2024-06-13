On June 13, 2024, Glenn Williams, Chief Executive Officer of Primerica Inc (PRI, Financial), executed a sale of 3,000 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be viewed in detail through the SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 48,321.995 shares of Primerica Inc.

Primerica Inc (PRI, Financial) is a leading provider of financial services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company offers products and services for life insurance, mutual funds, annuities, and other financial products aimed at helping clients achieve financial security.

Over the past year, Glenn Williams has sold a total of 15,000 shares of Primerica Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider transaction history for Primerica Inc shows a total of 13 insider sells and no insider buys over the same timeframe.

Shares of Primerica Inc were trading at $222.76 on the day of the sale. The company has a market cap of approximately $7.67 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock is 13.57, which is above the industry median of 11.26.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value estimate for Primerica Inc is $203.07 per share, making the stock Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.1.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This sale by the insider could be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into insider sentiment and potential future stock performance.

