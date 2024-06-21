Glenn Sanford, CEO and Chairman of the Board, 10% Owner of eXp World Holdings Inc (EXPI, Financial), executed a sale of 26,005 shares in the company on June 13, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 41,487,388 shares of the company. The shares were sold at a price of $11.06 per share, the same day's closing price, making the total transaction amount approximately $287,615.30.

eXp World Holdings Inc (EXPI, Financial) operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. The company leverages an online platform for agents and brokers to access a range of tools, services, and technology, facilitating a remote-first approach to buying and selling real estate across the United States and several international markets.

Over the past year, Glenn Sanford has sold a total of 101,005 shares of eXp World Holdings Inc and has not purchased any shares. This recent transaction continues a trend observed over the last year, where there have been 15 insider sells and no insider buys.

As of the latest transaction, eXp World Holdings Inc (EXPI, Financial) holds a market cap of approximately $1.66 billion. The stock's valuation metrics show a price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow that reflect its current market position.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of eXp World Holdings Inc is estimated at $15.67 per share, suggesting that the stock is significantly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.71.

This valuation is supported by historical trading multiples, adjustments based on the company's past performance, and future business projections provided by Morningstar analysts. The current share price presents a potential opportunity based on these intrinsic value estimates.

The insider selling activity and valuation metrics provide critical data points for investors monitoring eXp World Holdings Inc's stock performance and insider behaviors.

