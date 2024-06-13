Release Date: June 13, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

AMMO Inc (POWW, Financial) reported sequential sales growth despite a softening market.

The company generated $32.6 million in cash from operations and increased cash balances by $16 million.

GunBroker platform enhancements, including new customer acquisition campaigns and the launch of Collectors Elite, are expected to drive future growth.

AMMO Inc (POWW) established a $20 million credit line with Sunflower Bank and reduced debt by $3.6 million.

The company is focused on high-margin rifle production, which is expected to improve profitability.

Negative Points

Total revenues for the fourth quarter decreased to $40.4 million from $43.7 million in the prior year quarter.

Gross margin for the quarter decreased to 23.3% from 27.3% in the prior year period.

The company experienced lower capacity yields at its new factory, impacting overhead absorption.

There were $2.4 million in nonrecurring expenses related to legal and professional fees.

The market for 9-millimeter ammunition remains tough due to discretionary spending by consumers.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide more details on the consulting firm's role in improving production?

A: The consulting firm is engaged in a 30-week comprehensive review of our factory operations, focusing on material flows, equipment setup, and shift coordination. This engagement aims to enhance our production efficiency and overall factory performance. (Jared Smith, CEO)

Q: How should we think about gross margins in the AMMO business, particularly in the fourth quarter?

A: We saw a slight pullback in margins from Q3 to Q4, primarily due to older inventory and smaller ammunition. However, as production increases, we expect better absorption of overhead expenses and improved margins. (Robert Wiley, CFO)

Q: What are the dynamics in the casing business, and how should we expect it to ramp up?

A: We anticipate a 30-40% increase in rifle case manufacturing by the end of the year. The slight dip in Q4 was due to aligning equipment and preparing for increased production in Q2 and Q3. (Jared Smith, CEO)

Q: Can you quantify the impact of implementing the new payment and carting initiatives on GunBroker?

A: Early adoption of the carting initiative showed a slight increase in cart value, and we did not see the typical dip associated with new rollouts. We expect further improvements as we fully implement these initiatives in Q2 and Q3. (Jared Smith, CEO)

Q: Are there any pressures on input costs that could affect margins going forward?

A: Copper prices have been volatile, but we have long-term contracts to manage these costs. Propellant supply remains a concern, but we are well-positioned in the market. (Jared Smith, CEO)

Q: Can you provide an update on the ZRO Delta contract and its impact on AMMO?

A: The 50 cal line is now operational, and we are making deliveries. Our focus is on improving QC processes and maximizing output to meet the high demand for rifle casings. (Jared Smith, CEO)

Q: What were the gross margins in the AMMO manufacturing side, including casings, during the fourth quarter?

A: Margins in the AMMO segment did not meet expectations due to lower capacity yields. However, we expect improvement as production capacities increase. (Robert Wiley, CFO)

Q: How is the engagement with the consulting firm expected to impact production and capacity utilization?

A: The engagement is focused on universal improvements across the factory, including material flows, equipment setup, and operational planning. This should significantly enhance our production and capacity utilization. (Jared Smith, CEO)

Q: What are the implications for gross margins in the AMMO business as production ramps up?

A: As production increases, we expect better absorption of overhead expenses and improved margins, particularly in the rifle case production segment. (Robert Wiley, CFO)

Q: Can you provide any metrics or early learnings from the financing initiatives on GunBroker?

A: The financing solution is still in development and will be executed in Q2 and Q3. Early results from the carting initiative have been positive, with increased take rates and final value fees. (Jared Smith, CEO)

