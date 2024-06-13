Jun 13, 2024 / NTS GMT
Presentation
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Chi-Man Cheng
Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Ltd - Executive Vice Chairman of the Board
* Siu-Kee Wong
Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Ltd - Managing Director - Corporate and HK, Macau and Overseas, Executive Director
* Ping-Hei Cheng
Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Ltd - Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director, Joint Company Secretary
* Chi-Heng Cheng
Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Ltd - Executive Vice Chairman of the Board
=====================
Operator
Good evening, ladies and gentlemen. I'm Heidi, MC of today's events. Welcome to the investor and analyst presentation of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited to discuss our annual results for the financial year 2024.
Let me introduce the management team who will conduct the presentation today. They are Mr. Conroy Cheng, Vice Chairman; Ms. Sonia Cheng, Vice Chairman; Mr. Kent Wong, Managing Director; Mr. Hamilton Cheng, Executive Director and Chief
Full Year 2024 Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript
Jun 13, 2024 / NTS GMT
