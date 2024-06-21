Twilio Hits Yearly Low Following Downgrade from Morgan Stanley

Author's Avatar
52 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Twilio (TWLO -3%) has dropped to its lowest level this year after Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock from "Overweight" to "Equal-Weight," citing short-term challenges. The communication platform as a service (CPaaS) provider has seen its shares trend sideways since disappointing Q4 results in mid-February triggered a sell-off.

Despite reaching one-year lows, further downside risk remains. A potential reduction in discretionary spending could significantly impact TWLO's near-term growth. The company has experienced a steady decline in year-over-year revenue growth each quarter since Q2 2021, with Q2 revenue guidance indicating further weakening. Additionally, TWLO remains unprofitable on a GAAP basis despite efforts to improve through leadership changes, a new go-to-market strategy, and headcount reductions.

  • TWLO's software is used by many consumer-facing companies, including Intuit (INTU, Financial) and DoorDash (DASH, Financial), to send SMS notifications for various purposes. However, the company's services rely heavily on strong consumer demand. Although volumes have remained stable, they have not shown significant growth, which affects top-line growth.
  • TWLO focuses on personalized communications, which it believes will be accelerated by Generative AI. While AI is currently strong in language applications, it has not yet driven significant growth for TWLO. The company continues to integrate AI capabilities into its products, but tangible benefits have yet to materialize.
  • Competition in the CPaaS space may increase, potentially forcing TWLO to implement pricing actions that could impact margins and delay profitability targets. Although management has not observed changes in the competitive landscape, it remains a factor to monitor.

There are still positives for TWLO. CEO Khozema Shipchandler recently stated that the company is operating with more discipline and focus, aiming to improve profitability and cash flow. TWLO expects to achieve non-GAAP operating profitability by Q2 2025 and has seen healthy progress in bookings, although it may take time to reflect in revenue.

Despite these efforts, TWLO shares may face continued selling pressure unless the company shows substantial progress toward its profitability and cash flow goals. Revenue growth remains slow, even as the company signs notable deals. A turnaround in consumer spending is needed for revenue to pick up significantly.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
