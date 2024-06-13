On June 13, 2024, Director William Haslam purchased 9,972 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (RHP, Financial) as reported in the SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns a total of 22,790 shares of the company.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc, a real estate investment trust specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets, saw its shares trading at $100.28 on the day of the transaction. This price gives the company a market cap of approximately $5.89 billion.

The price-earnings ratio of Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc stands at 20.36, which is above the industry median of 16.52. The company's shares are considered Modestly Undervalued with a price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.86, based on a GF Value of $117.18.

Over the past year, William Haslam has increased his holdings in the company by purchasing a total of 21,479 shares. There have been 4 insider buys and 7 insider sells within the same period among Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc insiders.

The insider transaction trend and the current valuation metrics suggest a noteworthy activity within the company's stock. The GF Value, calculated considering historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past performance, and future business performance estimates, supports the current stock price level.

This insider buying activity could be a signal to investors about the perceived value of the stock at current levels, considering the insider's growing stake in the company.

