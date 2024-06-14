SoFi Technologies Inc (SOFI) CEO Anthony Noto Buys 30,715 Shares

On June 14, 2024, Anthony Noto, the CEO of SoFi Technologies Inc (SOFI, Financial), purchased 30,715 shares of the company, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns a total of 8,121,844 shares in the company.

SoFi Technologies Inc operates as a personal finance company, specializing in student loan refinancing, mortgages, personal loans, credit card, investing, and banking services through both mobile app and desktop interfaces.

Over the past year, Anthony Noto has increased his holdings by 183,750 shares, with no recorded sales of the company's stock. The recent purchase was executed at a price of $6.48 per share, valuing the transaction at approximately $198,834. This acquisition aligns with a broader pattern of insider activity at the company, which has seen 7 insider buys and 10 insider sells over the past year.

The stock of SoFi Technologies Inc, with a market cap of approximately $6.85 billion, is currently trading below its GF Value of $8.10, indicating that it is modestly undervalued. The price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.8.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

This insider buying activity could be a signal to investors about the perceived value of the stock at current prices, especially when considered alongside the company's valuation metrics and insider transaction trends.

