On June 12, 2024, Charles Hadeed, Director at Transcat Inc (TRNS, Financial), executed a sale of 1,358 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day through an SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 21,320 shares of Transcat Inc.

Transcat Inc is a provider of calibration and laboratory instrument services. The company operates in two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment markets, sells, and rents national brand instruments to customers primarily in North America.

Over the past year, Charles Hadeed has sold a total of 7,871 shares of Transcat Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider transaction history for Transcat Inc shows a trend with 1 insider buy and 15 insider sells over the past year.

On the day of the recent transaction, shares of Transcat Inc were trading at $130, giving the company a market cap of $1.11 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 75.06, significantly higher than both the industry median of 14.66 and the company’s historical median.

The stock's valuation according to the GF Value is $92.32, indicating that with a current price of $130, Transcat Inc is significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.41.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This recent insider sell might provide investors with context about how executives at Transcat Inc view the stock's current valuation and future prospects.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.