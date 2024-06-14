Jun 14, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to the MSC Industrial supply fiscal 2024 preliminary third-quarter results and annual outlook update conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this event is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the conference over to Ryan Mills, Head of Investor Relations.



Ryan Mills - MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc - Head of Investor Relations



Good morning. Thank you for joining us for MSC's preliminary third-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings results conference call. Erik Gershwind, our Chief Executive Officer; and Kristen Actis-Grande, our Chief Financial Officer, are both on the call with me today.



During today's call, we will refer to various preliminary financial data in the presentation that accompany our comments, which can be found on our Investor Relations webpage. Please note that the estimates announced today are subject to change based on the completion of the company's quarter-end review process.



Let me reference our Safe Harbor statement, a summary of which is on slide 2 of today's presentation. Our