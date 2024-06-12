On June 12, 2024, James Pratt, Director at Heartland Express Inc (HTLD, Financial), purchased 9,000 shares of the company, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns a total of 23,429 shares of Heartland Express Inc.

Heartland Express Inc is a transportation and logistics company, primarily engaged in short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. The company provides nationwide transportation services, focusing on high-quality, time-sensitive delivery.

The purchase occurred at a stock price of $11.96, valuing the transaction at approximately $107,640. This acquisition has contributed to a total of 22 insider buys over the past year for Heartland Express Inc, with no recorded insider sales during the same period.

The current market cap of Heartland Express Inc stands at approximately $922.53 million. The stock's valuation metrics, including the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, are calculated based on historical trading multiples, adjusted factors for past performance, and future business projections.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Heartland Express Inc is estimated at $24.84 per share, suggesting that the stock is currently undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.48. This valuation indicates a "Possible Value Trap, Think Twice" status.

The insider's recent purchase aligns with a broader trend of buying within the company, reflecting a positive sentiment among those with an intimate understanding of the company's operations and market position.

