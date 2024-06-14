On June 14, 2024, Jason Clark, Chief Administrative Officer of Paycom Software Inc (PAYC, Financial), sold 906 shares of the company. The transaction was reported in an SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 43,367 shares of Paycom Software Inc.

Paycom Software Inc, headquartered in Oklahoma City, provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. The company offers solutions for talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and HR management.

Over the past year, Jason Clark has sold a total of 10,041 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed at Paycom Software Inc, where insider transactions over the past year have included 3 buys and 26 sells.

On the date of the sale, shares of Paycom Software Inc were trading at $143.61, giving the company a market cap of approximately $8.30 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 17.39, which is below both the industry median of 26.34 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, Paycom Software Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.32, indicating that the stock is significantly undervalued. The GF Value of $453.08 is calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from GuruFocus, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

This insider sale comes at a time when the stock appears undervalued according to the GF Value, suggesting that potential investors might find the current price attractive for entry, despite the recent insider selling trend.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.