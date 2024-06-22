Insider Sale: COO Katie Evans Sells Shares of Magnite Inc (MGNI)

Katie Evans, Chief Operating Officer of Magnite Inc (MGNI, Financial), executed a sale of 14,541 shares in the company on June 13, 2024, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 408,960 shares of the company.

Magnite Inc (MGNI, Financial) is a technology company that operates in the digital advertising sector. The company provides a platform that enables publishers to manage their advertising revenue through various channels, including desktop, mobile, and connected TV.

Over the past year, Katie Evans has sold a total of 39,353 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 31 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the date of the latest transaction, shares of Magnite Inc were trading at $13.77. This pricing gives the company a market cap of approximately $1.92 billion.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Magnite Inc's stock is estimated at $12.25 per share, suggesting that the stock is modestly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.12.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and expected future business outcomes.

This insider selling activity may be of interest to current and potential investors as they evaluate their positions in Magnite Inc (MGNI, Financial).

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.