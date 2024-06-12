On June 12, 2024, John Rexford, a Director at Verra Mobility Corp (VRRM, Financial), executed a sale of 9,005 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 41,275 shares of Verra Mobility Corp.

Verra Mobility Corp specializes in providing smart mobility technology solutions. The company focuses on devices and software that enable electronic tolling, traffic management, and smart city solutions across various transportation networks.

Over the past year, John Rexford has sold a total of 19,545 shares of Verra Mobility Corp and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider transaction history for the company shows a total of 8 insider sells and 0 insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Verra Mobility Corp were trading at $26.37 on the day of the transaction, giving the company a market cap of approximately $4.26 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 52.20, which is significantly higher than the industry median of 15.23.

The stock's valuation according to the GF Value is $21.44, indicating that with a current price of $26.37, Verra Mobility Corp is modestly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.23.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This recent insider sell by John Rexford could provide investors with useful information about potential stock performance and insider perspectives on the company's valuation and future prospects.

