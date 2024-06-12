On June 12, 2024, Niki Leondakis, a Director at The RealReal Inc (REAL, Financial), sold 59,474 shares of the company, according to the SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 125,713 shares of the company.

The RealReal Inc (REAL, Financial) is an authenticated luxury consignment company. It offers consigned clothing, fine jewelry, watches, fine art, and home decor. The company operates an e-commerce platform where these luxury goods are sold, providing a trusted end-to-end service for both consignors and buyers.

Over the past year, the insider transaction history at The RealReal Inc (REAL, Financial) reveals a pattern of more insider selling than buying. There have been 14 insider sells and only 3 insider buys during this period.

Shares of The RealReal Inc (REAL, Financial) were trading at $3.62 on the day of the transaction. The company has a market cap of $341.221 million. According to the GF Value, the stock is currently Significantly Overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.54.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company’s past performance and expected future business results.

This recent sale by the insider might be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into insider confidence and valuation perspectives at The RealReal Inc (REAL, Financial).

