Tali Notman, Chief Revenue Officer of JFrog Ltd (FROG, Financial), sold 34,748 shares of the company on June 13, 2024, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 559,034 shares of JFrog Ltd.

JFrog Ltd specializes in providing software release automation solutions, enabling continuous software updates across any system. The company's platform offers tools for software development and distribution, which are integral to modern cloud-based applications.

Over the past year, Tali Notman has engaged in multiple transactions involving the company's stock, selling a total of 134,860 shares. No purchases were recorded in the same period. The broader insider transaction history for JFrog Ltd reveals a trend of more sales than purchases, with 82 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the date of the latest transaction, shares of JFrog Ltd were priced at $33.96. This pricing gives the company a market cap of approximately $3.65 billion.

According to the GF Value, which is an intrinsic value estimate used by GuruFocus, JFrog Ltd has a GF Value of $36.11. With the current share price, the price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.94, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and expected future business outcomes.

