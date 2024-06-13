On June 13, 2024, Director Virginia Boulet purchased 10,000 shares of Ouster Inc (OUST, Financial) at a price of $10.3 per share, as reported in the SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 163,089 shares of the company.

Ouster Inc, a company specializing in high-resolution digital lidar sensors, has seen a significant level of insider activity over the past year, with 10 insider buys and 23 insider sells. The insider transaction history indicates a mixed sentiment among the insiders at the company.

As of the latest transaction, Ouster Inc has a market cap of $467.175 million. The stock's valuation metrics, such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, are calculated based on historical trading multiples, adjusted for the company's past performance and expected future business outcomes.

The current price of $10.3 compared to the GF Value of $6.77 suggests that Ouster Inc is significantly overvalued, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.52.

Over the past year, Virginia Boulet has increased her holdings in Ouster Inc by purchasing a total of 111,600 shares, indicating a strong confidence in the company's future prospects despite the current valuation levels.

This insider buying trend, especially in the context of the company's current stock valuation, provides an interesting insight into the perspectives of those closest to the company's operations and future.

