On June 13, 2024, Cary Grossman, Director at Cipher Mining Inc (CIFR, Financial), executed a sale of 65,000 shares of the company, according to the SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 240,829 shares of Cipher Mining Inc. The shares were sold at a price of $4.85, valuing the transaction at approximately $315,250.

Cipher Mining Inc (CIFR, Financial) is a company focused on providing comprehensive solutions for the blockchain and cryptocurrency mining industry in the United States. The company aims to enhance the scalability, sustainability, and efficiency of crypto mining operations through its advanced technology and infrastructure solutions.

Over the past year, Cary Grossman has sold a total of 150,000 shares of Cipher Mining Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider transaction history for Cipher Mining Inc shows a trend with 0 insider buys and 9 insider sells over the past year.

Shares of Cipher Mining Inc were trading at $4.85 on the day of the transaction, giving the company a market cap of $1.534 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 83.17, which is significantly higher than both the industry median of 17.605 and the company’s historical median.

This insider sell event may be of interest to current and potential investors trying to understand the recent activities and financial health of Cipher Mining Inc.

