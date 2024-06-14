Director Lawrence Levitt Sells 4,000 Shares of RadNet Inc (RDNT)

On June 14, 2024, Lawrence Levitt, Director at RadNet Inc (RDNT, Financial), executed a sale of 4,000 shares of the company. The transaction was conducted at a price of $57.77 per share, as detailed in the SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 172,657 shares of RadNet Inc.

RadNet Inc operates as a national leader in providing high-quality, cost-effective diagnostic imaging services through a network of fully-owned and operated outpatient imaging centers. The company's core services include MRI, CT, and PET scans, among other radiology services.

Over the past year, Lawrence Levitt has sold a total of 20,000 shares of RadNet Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 12 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of RadNet Inc were trading at $57.77 on the day of the transaction, giving the company a market cap of $4.32 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 194.90, significantly higher than both the industry median of 30.09 and the company's historical median.

The GF Value of RadNet Inc is estimated at $27.90, suggesting that the stock is Significantly Overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 2.07. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

This valuation insight, combined with the recent insider selling trend, provides investors with critical data points for evaluating their investment decisions in RadNet Inc.

