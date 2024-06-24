First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey Inc (FREVS) Reports Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS Soars to $0.07, Revenue Up 5.2%

Revenue Growth Amidst Occupancy Challenges

Summary
  • Revenue: Increased 5.2% to approximately $7.275 million for the fiscal quarter ended April 30, 2024, compared to $6.916 million in the prior year's comparable period.
  • Net Income: Approximately $533,000 or $0.07 per share basic and diluted for the fiscal quarter, up from $97,000 or $0.01 per share in the prior year's comparable period.
  • Adjusted Funds From Operations (AFFO): $0.21 per share for the fiscal quarter, up from $0.13 per share in the prior year's comparable period.
  • Dividends: Declared a second quarter dividend of $0.05 per share, consistent with the prior year's comparable period.
  • Occupancy Rates: Total average residential occupancy at 96.5%, down from 97.5% in the prior year's comparable period; total average commercial occupancy at 50.7%, down from 64.8%.
  • Operating Expenses: Increased to $5.343 million for the fiscal quarter, up from $5.145 million in the prior year's comparable period.
  • Net Operating Income (NOI): Residential properties NOI increased to approximately $2.948 million, while commercial properties NOI decreased to approximately $817,000 for the fiscal quarter.
On June 14, 2024, First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey Inc (FREVS, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing the operating results for the fiscal quarter ended April 30, 2024. The company, which operates in the real estate sector of the United States, focuses on investing in real estate properties to provide regular income and capital appreciation to its shareholders. FREVS operates in two reportable segments: commercial properties and residential properties, with the majority of revenue derived from the residential segment.

Performance Overview

For the fiscal quarter ended April 30, 2024, FREVS reported a 5.2% increase in total real estate revenue, reaching approximately $7,275,000 compared to $6,916,000 in the same period last year. This growth was primarily driven by an increase in base rents in the residential segment across most properties.

Net income attributable to common equity was approximately $533,000 or $0.07 per share basic and diluted, a significant improvement from $97,000 or $0.01 per share in the prior year’s comparable period. This increase in net income was mainly due to higher revenue and increased income from the investment in tenancy-in-common (TIC).

Challenges and Financial Achievements

Despite the revenue growth, FREVS faced challenges with occupancy rates. The total average residential occupancy decreased to 96.5% from 97.5% in the prior year, while the total average commercial occupancy dropped significantly to 50.7% from 64.8%. This decline in commercial occupancy was primarily due to Kmart vacating its space at the Westwood Plaza Shopping Center in October 2023.

For the six months ended April 30, 2024, total real estate revenue increased by 2.7% to approximately $14,274,000 compared to $13,895,000 in the prior year. However, net income for the six months was approximately $21,000 or $0.00 per share, down from $516,000 or $0.07 per share in the previous year. This decline was mainly due to an increase in general and administrative expenses, including costs related to a financial advisory firm and legal proceedings.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023 Change
GAAP Earnings Per Share $0.07 $0.01 $0.06
AFFO Per Share $0.21 $0.13 $0.08
Dividends Per Share $0.05 $0.05 $0.00
Total Average Residential Occupancy 96.5% 97.5% -1.0%
Total Average Commercial Occupancy 50.7% 64.8% -14.1%

Segment Performance

Net Operating Income (NOI) for the residential properties increased to approximately $2,948,000 for the fiscal quarter, up from $2,683,000 in the prior year. Conversely, NOI for the commercial properties decreased to approximately $817,000 from $843,000 in the previous year.

Financing and Dividend Update

On May 1, 2024, FREVS entered into a loan extension and modification agreement with Provident Bank, extending a $9 million loan for three years with a fixed interest rate of 6.75%. Additionally, the Board of Directors declared a second-quarter dividend of $0.05 per share, payable on June 14, 2024.

Adjusted Funds From Operations (AFFO)

Adjusted Funds From Operations (AFFO) for the fiscal quarter ended April 30, 2024, was approximately $1,541,000 or $0.21 per share, up from $931,000 or $0.13 per share in the prior year. AFFO is considered a superior measure of operating performance for REITs as it adjusts for non-cash items and recurring capital improvements.

For more detailed information, please refer to the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey Inc for further details.

