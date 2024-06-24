DTE Energy Co's Dividend Analysis

Exploring the Dividend Performance and Sustainability of DTE Energy Co

DTE Energy Co (DTE, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $1.02 per share, payable on 2024-07-15, with the ex-dividend date set for 2024-06-17. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's look into DTE Energy Co's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does DTE Energy Co Do?

DTE Energy owns two regulated utilities in Michigan that contribute 90% of earnings. DTE Electric serves approximately 2.3 million customers in southeastern Michigan, including Detroit. DTE Gas serves 1.3 million customers throughout the state. In addition, DTE has nonutility businesses and investments including energy marketing and trading, renewable natural gas facilities, and on-site industrial energy projects.

A Glimpse at DTE Energy Co's Dividend History

DTE Energy Co has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 1985. Dividends are currently distributed on a quarterly basis. Below is a chart showing annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

Breaking Down DTE Energy Co's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, DTE Energy Co currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 3.52% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 3.64%. This suggests an expectation of increased dividend payments over the next 12 months.

Over the past three years, DTE Energy Co's annual dividend growth rate was -2.00%. Extended to a five-year horizon, this rate increased to 0.40% per year. And over the past decade, DTE Energy Co's annual dividends per share growth rate stands at 4.50%.

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, thereby ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2024-03-31, DTE Energy Co's dividend payout ratio is 0.65.

DTE Energy Co's profitability rank, offers an understanding of the company's earnings prowess relative to its peers. GuruFocus ranks DTE Energy Co's profitability 7 out of 10 as of 2024-03-31, suggesting good profitability prospects. The company has reported positive net income for each of year over the past decade, further solidifying its high profitability.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

To ensure the sustainability of dividends, a company must have robust growth metrics. DTE Energy Co's growth rank of 7 out of 10 suggests that the company's growth trajectory is good relative to its competitors.

Revenue is the lifeblood of any company, and DTE Energy Co's revenue per share, combined with the 3-year revenue growth rate, indicates a strong revenue model. DTE Energy Co's revenue has increased by approximately 1.50% per year on average, a rate that underperforms than approximately 80.16% of global competitors.

The company's 3-year EPS growth rate showcases its capability to grow its earnings, a critical component for sustaining dividends in the long run. During the past three years, DTE Energy Co's earnings increased by approximately 11.80% per year on average, a rate that underperforms than approximately 38.19% of global competitors.

Lastly, the company's 5-year EBITDA growth rate of 4.80%, which underperforms than approximately 51.69% of global competitors.

Next Steps

In conclusion, DTE Energy Co's commitment to maintaining its dividend amidst various economic conditions speaks volumes about its stability and reliability as an investment. With a solid dividend history and a strategic approach to growth and profitability, DTE Energy Co appears well-positioned to continue rewarding its shareholders. For those interested in exploring further, GuruFocus Premium users can screen for high-dividend yield stocks using the High Dividend Yield Screener.

