Ennis Inc (EBF) Q1 Earnings: EPS Beats Estimates at $0.41, Revenue Exceeds Expectations at $103.1 Million

Q1 Earnings Report Highlights

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Revenue: $103.1 million, exceeded estimates of $100.85 million, and down 7.4% year-over-year from $111.3 million.
  • Earnings Per Share (EPS): $0.41, surpassing analyst estimates of $0.36, but down from $0.45 in the same quarter last year.
  • Gross Profit Margin: 30.0%, slightly down from 30.6% in the same quarter last year.
  • Net Earnings: $10.7 million, compared to $11.6 million in the same quarter last year.
  • EBITDA: Increased to $19.0 million from $18.1 million in the previous quarter, maintaining a steady 18.4% of sales.
  • Share Repurchase: Repurchased 91,883 shares at an average price of $19.79 per share during the quarter.
  • Dividend Declaration: Quarterly cash dividend of 25.0 cents per share, payable on August 5, 2024.
Article's Main Image

On June 17, 2024, Ennis Inc (EBF, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the first quarter ended May 31, 2024. Ennis Inc, a manufacturer and supplier of print products for the wholesale trade, reported a mixed performance with earnings per share (EPS) surpassing analyst estimates, while revenue fell short.

Company Overview

Ennis Inc is a leading manufacturer and supplier of print products for the wholesale trade. The company's diverse product portfolio includes advertising specialties, business forms and supplies, commercial printing, eCommerce solutions, envelopes, labels and tags, and folders and packaging. Ennis Inc operates under various labels such as Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, 360º Custom LabelsSM, ColorWorx, Enfusion, among others.

Financial Performance and Challenges

For the first quarter of fiscal 2024, Ennis Inc reported revenues of $103.1 million, a 7.4% decrease from $111.3 million in the same quarter last year. Despite the revenue decline, the company achieved an EPS of $0.41, exceeding the analyst estimate of $0.36. However, this was a decrease from the $0.45 EPS reported in the same quarter last year.

Gross profit for the quarter was $30.9 million, representing a gross profit margin of 30.0%, compared to $34.0 million and a margin of 30.6% in the previous year. The decline in revenue and gross profit highlights the challenges faced by Ennis Inc amidst softening demand and an uncertain economic environment.

1802700475087351808.png

Key Financial Achievements

Despite the challenges, Ennis Inc demonstrated strong financial management. The company's EBITDA increased from $18.1 million in the previous quarter to $19.0 million this quarter, maintaining an EBITDA margin of 18.4%. This improvement was attributed to disciplined cost management and pricing strategies.

Ennis Inc also completed the integration of its ERP system at two recent acquisitions, which contributed to improved performance. The company repurchased 91,883 shares of its common stock in the open market at an average price of $19.79 per share and increased its investment in U.S. government treasury bills by $2.6 million.

Income Statement Highlights

Three months ended May 31, 2024 May 31, 2023
Net Sales $103,108 $111,294
Cost of goods sold $72,204 $77,253
Gross profit $30,904 $34,041
Net earnings $10,687 $11,635
Earnings per share (diluted) $0.41 $0.45

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Ennis Inc reported total assets of $406.2 million as of May 31, 2024, up from $399.2 million at the end of the previous fiscal year. The company maintained a strong balance sheet with no debt and significant cash reserves of $91.4 million. Cash provided by operating activities was $23.1 million, while cash used in investing and financing activities were $5.1 million and $8.3 million, respectively.

Commentary from Management

"Our results for the quarter were within our expectations given softening demand amidst an uncertain economic environment. While we experienced a decline compared to the first quarter of our previous fiscal year, our gross profit margin showed a 160-basis point increase over the previous quarter as revenues, profits and earnings per share all increased this quarter. Our EBITDA increased from $18.1 million last quarter to $19.0 million this quarter." - Keith Walters, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President

Dividend Declaration

On June 14, 2024, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of 25.0 cents per share on the company’s common stock, payable on August 5, 2024, to shareholders of record on July 5, 2024.

Conclusion

Ennis Inc's first-quarter performance reflects the challenges of a softening market but also highlights the company's strong financial management and strategic initiatives. The company's ability to maintain profitability and a robust balance sheet positions it well for future growth and acquisition opportunities.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Ennis Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.