Dave Schaeffer, Chairman, CEO, and President, and 10% Owner of Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (CCOI, Financial), executed a sale of 60,000 shares of the company on June 14, 2024. The transaction was filed on SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 4,433,038 shares of the company.

Cogent Communications Holdings Inc is a multinational internet service provider based in the United States. The company primarily delivers high-speed Internet access and point-to-point network services. Its network is IP data-only and uses optical fiber to deliver its services.

Over the past year, Dave Schaeffer has sold a total of 528,191 shares and has not made any purchases. The insider transaction history for Cogent Communications Holdings Inc shows a trend with 1 insider buy and 41 insider sells over the past year.

On the day of the recent transaction, shares of Cogent Communications Holdings Inc were trading at $51.78, giving the company a market cap of $2.54 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 2.05, significantly lower than the industry median of 16.08 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of the stock is estimated at $107.98, which suggests that the stock is currently undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.48. This valuation indicates a "Possible Value Trap, Think Twice" status.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and expected future business outcomes.

Investors and stakeholders in Cogent Communications Holdings Inc may want to consider these factors and the recent insider selling activity as part of their overall assessment of the company.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.