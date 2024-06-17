Lennar Corp (LEN) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS and Revenue Beat Expectations with Strong Home Deliveries

Company Reports Higher Revenues and Increased Home Deliveries

Author's Avatar
39 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Earnings: Increased 9% year-over-year to $954 million, or $3.45 per diluted share, up from $872 million, or $3.01 per diluted share in the prior year.
  • Revenue: Total revenues reached $8.8 billion, surpassing analyst estimates of $8.52 billion.
  • Home Deliveries: Increased 15% year-over-year to 19,690 homes, with new orders rising 19% to 21,293 homes.
  • Gross Margin: Gross margin on home sales improved slightly to 22.6%, up from 22.5% in the previous year.
  • Cash Position: Ended the quarter with $3.6 billion in homebuilding cash and cash equivalents, with no outstanding borrowings under the $2.2 billion revolving credit facility.
  • Share Repurchases: Repurchased 3.8 million shares of common stock for $603 million during the quarter.
  • Debt Reduction: Redeemed $454 million of 4.50% senior notes due April 2024 and repurchased $100 million of 4.75% senior notes due November 2027.
Article's Main Image

On June 17, 2024, Lennar Corp (LEN, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024, showcasing a robust performance that surpassed analyst expectations. Lennar, one of the largest public homebuilders in the United States, targets first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name. The company also provides mortgage financing and related services through its financial-services segment.

Financial Highlights

For the second quarter of 2024, Lennar Corp reported net earnings of $954 million, or $3.45 per diluted share, a 15% increase from the $3.01 per diluted share reported in the same quarter last year. This performance exceeded the analyst estimate of $3.30 per share. Total revenues for the quarter reached $8.8 billion, surpassing the estimated $8.52 billion and reflecting a 9% increase from the prior year.

1802806276871319552.png

Operational Performance

Lennar's homebuilding segment saw significant growth, with new orders increasing by 19% to 21,293 homes and deliveries rising by 15% to 19,690 homes. The average sales price per home delivered was $426,000, a 5% decrease from the previous year, primarily due to increased use of incentives and product mix adjustments. Despite this, the gross margin on home sales improved slightly to 22.6%, up from 22.5% in the prior year, driven by cost-saving measures in construction.

Financial Services and Ancillary Businesses

The financial services segment reported operating earnings of $146 million, up from $112 million in the same quarter last year, benefiting from higher volumes and increased capture rates. However, the multifamily segment experienced an operating loss of $20 million, compared to an $8 million loss in the previous year. The Lennar Other segment also reported an increased operating loss of $28 million, primarily due to mark-to-market losses on technology investments.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

As of May 31, 2024, Lennar Corp had $3.6 billion in homebuilding cash and cash equivalents and no outstanding borrowings under its $2.2 billion revolving credit facility, providing a total liquidity of $5.8 billion. The company also redeemed $454 million of its 4.50% senior notes due April 2024 and repurchased $100 million of its 4.75% senior notes due November 2027. Additionally, Lennar repurchased 3.8 million shares of its common stock for $603 million.

Key Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Net Earnings per Diluted Share $3.45 $3.01
Total Revenues $8.8 billion $8.0 billion
New Orders 21,293 homes 17,074 homes
Deliveries 19,690 homes 17,074 homes
Average Sales Price $426,000 $449,000

Commentary and Outlook

"We are pleased to report another strong quarter against the backdrop of evolving market conditions as interest rates rose for most of the quarter and then subsided as the quarter closed," said Stuart Miller, Executive Chairman and Co-Chief Executive Officer of Lennar.
"Driven by this quarter's strong operating performance, we constructively allocated capital while we continued to strengthen and fortify our balance sheet," added Jon Jaffe, Co-Chief Executive Officer and President of Lennar.

Looking ahead, Lennar Corp expects to deliver between 20,500 and 21,000 homes in the third quarter of 2024, with an average sales price ranging from $420,000 to $425,000 and a gross margin of approximately 23.0%. The company remains focused on its "land light" strategy and aims to deliver 80,000 homes for the full year.

For more detailed information, please refer to the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Lennar Corp for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.