Improved All-In-One Screener: Enhancing Your Investment Research

Enhanced Features for Smarter Investing

17 minutes ago
Summary
  • Guru and Insider Filters in Backtesting: Incorporate Guru and Insider filters to backtest strategies based on top investment Gurus and corporate insiders.
  • Quarterly Data in Historical Filters: Support for quarterly data in historical filters allows for more granular analysis and deeper insights.
  • Enhanced Backtesting Options: New features include dividend reinvestment and various backtesting strategies such as Equal Weighting, Market Cap Weighted, and Price Weighted.
We are pleased to announce several significant enhancements to the GuruFocus All-In-One Screener. These updates are designed to provide you with even more powerful tools and flexibility in your investment research and strategies.

New Features and Improvements:

  • Guru and Insider Filters in Backtesting You can now incorporate Guru and Insider filters in your backtesting processes. This enhancement allows you to backtest strategies based on the actions and insights of top investment Gurus and corporate insiders, giving you an edge in crafting informed investment strategies.

  • Quarterly Data in Historical Filters Our historical filters now support quarterly data, in addition to the annual data previously available. This improvement enables more granular analysis and helps you identify trends and patterns on a shorter time scale, offering deeper insights into a company's performance.

  • "Load from Portfolio" Feature The new "Load from Portfolio" filter allows you to include or exclude stock portfolios using both Union and Intersection operations. You can apply this filter to your own portfolios, indices, ETFs, Guru 13F portfolios, and Mutual Funds. This feature simplifies the process of screening stocks based on various portfolio sources, making it easier to tailor your screening criteria to your specific needs.

  • Enhanced Backtesting with Dividend Reinvestment and New Weighting Options Our backtesting tool now includes dividend reinvestment, aligning it more closely with real-world scenarios. Additionally, you can choose from various backtesting strategies, including "Equal Weighting," "Market Cap Weighted," and "Price Weighted." These options provide greater flexibility in evaluating different investment strategies and their potential performance.

We Value Your Feedback!

We are committed to continuously improving our tools and services to meet your needs. Your feedback is invaluable in this process. We encourage you to explore these new features and share your thoughts and experiences with us. Let us know how these improvements are enhancing your investment research and what additional features you would like to see in the future.

Thank you for being a valued member of the GuruFocus community. We look forward to hearing from you!

Happy Investing!

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
