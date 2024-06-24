Improved All-In-One Screener: Enhancing Your Investment Research

We are pleased to announce several significant enhancements to the GuruFocus All-In-One Screener. These updates are designed to provide you with even more powerful tools and flexibility in your investment research and strategies.

New Features and Improvements:

Guru and Insider Filters in Backtesting You can now incorporate Guru and Insider filters in your backtesting processes. This enhancement allows you to backtest strategies based on the actions and insights of top investment Gurus and corporate insiders, giving you an edge in crafting informed investment strategies.

Quarterly Data in Historical Filters Our historical filters now support quarterly data, in addition to the annual data previously available. This improvement enables more granular analysis and helps you identify trends and patterns on a shorter time scale, offering deeper insights into a company's performance.

"Load from Portfolio" Feature The new "Load from Portfolio" filter allows you to include or exclude stock portfolios using both Union and Intersection operations. You can apply this filter to your own portfolios, indices, ETFs, Guru 13F portfolios, and Mutual Funds. This feature simplifies the process of screening stocks based on various portfolio sources, making it easier to tailor your screening criteria to your specific needs.

Enhanced Backtesting with Dividend Reinvestment and New Weighting Options Our backtesting tool now includes dividend reinvestment, aligning it more closely with real-world scenarios. Additionally, you can choose from various backtesting strategies, including "Equal Weighting," "Market Cap Weighted," and "Price Weighted." These options provide greater flexibility in evaluating different investment strategies and their potential performance.

