On June 14, 2024, Douglas Trussler, Director and 10% Owner of Motorcar Parts of America Inc (MPAA, Financial), purchased 150,000 shares of the company, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 250,000 shares of the company.

Motorcar Parts of America Inc is engaged in the manufacturing, remanufacturing, and distribution of aftermarket automotive parts. The company's products include alternators, starters, wheel hub assembly products, and brake master cylinders primarily for imported and domestic cars, light trucks, heavy duty, agricultural, and industrial applications.

Over the past year, Douglas Trussler has increased his holdings in MPAA by purchasing a total of 250,000 shares, with no recorded sales of the company's stock. The insider transaction history for Motorcar Parts of America Inc shows a trend with 16 insider buys and only 2 insider sells over the past year.

Shares of Motorcar Parts of America Inc were trading at $5.83 on the day of the transaction. The company has a market cap of $119.745 million.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of the stock is estimated at $14.98, which suggests that the stock is currently undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.39. This valuation indicates that the stock might be a Possible Value Trap, and investors should think twice before making an investment decision.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company’s past performance and expected future business results.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.